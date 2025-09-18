National Grid told to improve gas forecasts in New York as state weighs NESE pipeline plan

New York's utility regulator told some US units of UK energy firm National Grid on Thursday to report on how they will optimize natural gas supply sources if the proposed Northeast Supply Enhancement or NESE pipeline project is or is not placed into service.

If NESE, proposed by US energy company Williams Cos Transco unit to increase gas supplies from Pennsylvania into New Jersey and New York, is not placed into service, the New York Public Service Commission (NYPSC) said it wanted the National Grid companies to report on how they will address reliability concerns.