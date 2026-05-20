New UAE pipeline to beat Hormuz chokepoint now halfway to completion, ADNOC chief says

The UAE's new crude pipeline bypassing the Strait of Hormuz is about 50 per cent complete, the head of ADNOC said on Wednesday, adding that global oil flows may take at least four months to recover to 80 per cent of pre-conflict levels after the Iran war ends.

Tehran has largely kept the waterway critical for global oil and gas supplies shut to all ships other than its own since US-Israeli strikes on February 28, sending energy prices and inflation surging and fanning fears of an economic downturn.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office revealed the existence of the new West-East Pipeline project last week, saying Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed directed state-owned oil giant ADNOC to fast-track its construction in order to double export capacity via the port of Fujairah by 2027.