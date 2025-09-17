Kazakhstan's oil exports via BTC pipeline resume after contamination issues

The BTC pipeline, which runs through Georgia to Turkey, is used mainly to export oil from the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli oilfields, which are operated by BP.

The pipeline is also used by Kazakhstan as a way to lessen its dependence on Russia as a main exporting route. More than 80 per cent of Kazakhstan's oil exports are shipped by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium via Russia's Black Sea Yuzhnaya Ozereevka terminal.