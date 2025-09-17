Kazakhstan's oil exports via BTC pipeline resume after contamination issues

Kazakhstan resumed oil supplies via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline on September 13, state energy company Kazmunaygaz said on Wednesday.
Supplies via the route were suspended last month amid contamination issues.
The BTC pipeline, which runs through Georgia to Turkey, is used mainly to export oil from the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli oilfields, which are operated by BP.
The pipeline is also used by Kazakhstan as a way to lessen its dependence on Russia as a main exporting route. More than 80 per cent of Kazakhstan's oil exports are shipped by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium via Russia's Black Sea Yuzhnaya Ozereevka terminal.
Organic chloride contamination in Azeri BTC crude cargoes was discovered in July, causing several days' delay in loadings from Turkey's BTC Ceyhan terminal.
Kazmunaygaz said Kazakhstan had sent 8,800 tonnes of oil from the Kashagan oilfield to BTC. The next cargo is planned for September 20.
Industry sources said that no supplies from the Chevron-led Tengiz oilfield are scheduled for this month via the route.
One of the sources said two cargos totalling 18,000 tonnes of oil are expected to be dispatched from Kashagan via BTC in September.
Azeri BTC crude oil exports from Ceyhan have been set at 15.4 million barrels for October, down from 16.5 million barrels in September, a schedule showed last week.
Plans for the year call for Kazakhstan to ship 1.7 million tonnes, or 34,000 barrels per day, of oil via BTC.
In the first eight months of the year, Kazakhstan sent 0.9 million tonnes to the BTC, according to Kazmunaygaz.
