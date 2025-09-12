Contamination leads to drop in Azerbaijan's BTC oil exports

Azerbaijan's oil exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline fell to 18.4 million tonnes in the January-August period, a decline of 5.3 per cent from a year earlier, Azerbaijani data showed on Friday, as the route was marred by tainted oil.

Organic chloride contamination in Azeri BTC crude cargoes was discovered in July, causing several days' delay in loadings from Turkey's BTC Ceyhan terminal.