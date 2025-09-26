Iraq’s Kurdish crude exports set to resume on Saturday, after two-year pause

Crude oil exports from Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region to Turkey were scheduled to restart at 06:00 local time (03:00 GMT) on Saturday, three sources familiar with the plans told Reuters.

An agreement between Iraq's federal government, the Kurdistan Regional Government and eight international oil companies to reopen the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline after 2-1/2 years will allow 180,000 to 190,000 barrels per day of crude to flow, Iraq's federal oil minister told Kurdish broadcaster Rudaw.