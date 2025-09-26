Iraq’s Kurdish crude exports set to resume on Saturday, after two-year pause

Crude oil exports from Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region to Turkey were scheduled to restart at 06:00 local time (03:00 GMT) on Saturday, three sources familiar with the plans told Reuters.
An agreement between Iraq's federal government, the Kurdistan Regional Government and eight international oil companies to reopen the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline after 2-1/2 years will allow 180,000 to 190,000 barrels per day of crude to flow, Iraq's federal oil minister told Kurdish broadcaster Rudaw.
Baghdad has come under US pressure to resume the Kurdish oil flows as US President Donald Trump seeks to cut Iranian oil exports to zero under a maximum pressure campaign against Tehran. The reopening of the pipeline also comes as OPEC+ producers boost output to gain market share.
Iraq's state oil company SOMO, which will transport crude via the pipeline to Ceyhan port in Turkey, was not immediately available for comment.
One of the sources said Kurdistan's Ministry for Natural Resources sent a notification to oil companies operating in Kurdistan about the planned startup.
The Kurdistan Regional Government and the Iraqi oil ministry did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment. Flows through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline were halted in March 2023 when the International Chamber of Commerce ordered Turkey to pay Iraq $1.5 billion in damages for unauthorised exports by the Kurdish regional authorities.
The preliminary plan agreed on Wednesday calls for the KRG to commit to delivering at least 230,000 bpd to SOMO, while keeping an additional 50,000 bpd for local use, according to Iraqi officials with knowledge of the agreement.
An independent trader will handle sales from the Turkish port of Ceyhan using SOMO's official prices.
For each barrel sold, $16 is to be transferred to an escrow account and distributed proportionally to producers, with the rest of the revenue going to SOMO, the officials said.
Norway's DNO said it has no immediate plans to export through the pipeline but that its local buyers could still ship its crude through it.
The company and its joint venture partner Genel Energy have said the issue of Kurdistan's around $1 billion in arrears to producers, of which DNO is owed about $300 million, needs to be addressed.
The eight oil companies and the KRG have agreed to meet within 30 days of exports resuming to work on a mechanism for settling the outstanding debts.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo, Maha El Dahan in Dubai and Anna Hirtenstein in London. Editing by Jane Merriman, Kirsten Donovan)