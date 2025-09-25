Iraq to resume Kurdish oil exports to Turkey after two-year suspension

Flows through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline had been shut since March 2023 after the International Chamber of Commerce ordered Turkey to pay Iraq $1.5 billion in damages for unauthorised exports by the Kurdish regional authorities.

The Iraqi oil ministry said in a statement it had reached an agreement to deliver all crude from Kurdistan fields, except volumes for local use, to SOMO for export via the pipeline to Ceyhan. The ministry did not specify when flows would restart.

Eight oil companies operating in Iraqi Kurdistan, representing over 90 per cent of production, reached agreements in principle on Wednesday with Iraq’s federal and regional governments to resume exports.