Croatia urged to permit Russian oil transit under EU exemptions

Croatian pipeline operator JANAF must allow transit of Russian seaborne oil to Hungary and Slovakia, refiner MOL Group said on Friday. It noted both countries have exemptions to EU sanctions on such imports.

Hungary and Slovakia are scrambling for oil after the Druzhba pipeline from Russia via Ukraine was halted on January 27. MOL has contracted more oil by tankers from various countries, including Russia, to a Croatian port.

Both countries are looking to tap emergency crude reserves. Croatia has expressed its willingness to help but baulked at allowing Russian crude to pass through its JANAF pipeline.

"JANAF must allow the shipments to pass," MOL and its Slovak unit Slovnaft said in a joint statement. "When it comes to security of supply in Central and Eastern Europe, old disputes must be put aside," they said.