FEATURE | Druzhba pipeline exported both Ukrainian and Russian oil before strike

The Druzhba pipeline exported some Ukrainian oil, as well as much higher volumes of Russian crude, before it was damaged a month ago by a Russian strike that has led to a halt in supply, three industry sources familiar with the matter said.

Oil shipments to Hungary and Slovakia through the pipeline primarily operated by Russia have been suspended since January 27 following what Kyiv says was a Russian attack on pumping installations in western Ukraine, prompting a dispute within the European Union and efforts by Hungary to block new sanctions on Russia.

The use of the Druzhba pipeline to export Ukrainian oil to EU members Hungary and Slovakia has not been previously reported. The suspension denies Ukraine a source of export revenues and funding it needs to contain its budget deficit.

It could force Kyiv to halt its oil production if it is sustained, the industry sources said. Ukraine's energy ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since the Russian invasion four years ago, Ukraine has classified all information on oil processing and exports.