DEME to install cables at Netherlands' OranjeWind North Sea wind farm
The DEME Group has been awarded a contract to carry out the transport and installation works for the inter-array cables and secondary steel for the OranjeWind offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.
With a total installed capacity of nearly 800 MW, the wind farm is being developed by a joint venture formed by energy companies RWE and TotalEnergies.
DEME will transport and install a total of 114 kilometres of inter-array cables, which will connect all 53 foundations to the offshore substation in the Dutch North Sea. The extensive scope includes all the engineering, preparation and supporting activities, ensuring that DEME will deliver a complete solution to RWE and TotalEnergies.
Pre-sweeping will be conducted at the wind farm, which is situated 53 kilometres from the Dutch coast, before cable installation in areas with significant sand waves to ensure that the cable is buried at the required target depth. At the offshore substation and crossings of existing assets, the cables will be stabilised with rock.
The secondary steel scope includes the transport and installation of boat landings, access platforms, and internal platforms at the monopile foundations.
DEME will commence works at the project site in the second half of 2026. The company will deploy offshore and cable installation vessels, a hopper dredger and fallpipe vessel, as well as additional supporting equipment.