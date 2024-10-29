DEME to install cables at Netherlands' OranjeWind North Sea wind farm

With a total installed capacity of nearly 800 MW, the wind farm is being developed by a joint venture formed by energy companies RWE and TotalEnergies.

DEME will transport and install a total of 114 kilometres of inter-array cables, which will connect all 53 foundations to the offshore substation in the Dutch North Sea. The extensive scope includes all the engineering, preparation and supporting activities, ensuring that DEME will deliver a complete solution to RWE and TotalEnergies.