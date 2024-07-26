TotalEnergies acquires stake in Netherlands' OranjeWind offshore wind farm

TotalEnergies has entered into agreements with German renewable developer RWE to acquire a 50 per cent stake in OranjeWind, a 795MW offshore wind farm under development in the Netherlands.

TotalEnergies will dedicate its share of the renewable electricity production from this project to power 350MW electrolyser projects. These will produce about 40,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per year for the decarbonisation of TotalEnergies’ refineries in Northern Europe.