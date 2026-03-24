California takes US Department of Energy to court over oil pipeline

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Monday he has sued the US Department of Energy to stop it from using a Cold War-era law to restart the long-disputed Sable Offshore pipeline system linking the Santa Ynez offshore platform to California refineries.

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright earlier this month restarted the pipelines using powers granted to him by President Donald Trump through an executive order that invoked the Defence Production Act to supersede state laws.

“We won’t let this outrageous federal overreach go without a fight,” Bonta said in a press conference Monday. Bonta alleged Wright’s restart order violates state law, state court orders and a settlement approved by a federal court.