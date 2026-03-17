Trump administration orders restart of Sable Offshore pipeline

Sable Offshore on Monday said it had begun pumping oil on a long-disputed pipeline system linking the Santa Ynez offshore platform to California refineries after emergency orders from the Trump administration directing the restart.

The restart marks a major win for the Houston-based oil company in its years-long battle with California regulators and environmental groups, which have sued to stop the Santa Ynez project.

Santa Ynez had been shut since 2015 due to an oil spill from the pipelines that Sable has now restarted.