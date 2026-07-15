Solstad Offshore H1 profits jump in 2026 amid lower fleet utilisation

Solstad Offshore has published its financial results for the first half of 2026.

Solstad posted operating income of US$105 million in the second quarter of 2026 (US$78 million in Q2 2025) and US$191 million in H1 2026 (US$147 million in H1 2025). The company's gross operating profit figures were US$41 million in Q2 2026 (US$32 million in Q2 2025) and US$75 million in H1 2026 (US$62 million in H1 2025).

The company also reported vessel utilisation of 82 per cent in H1 2026. This was lower compared to H1 2025 due to the lower utilisation on the vessels Normand Tonjer and Normand Topazio.