Solstad, SBM Offshore place joint order for new installation vessel

Norway's Solstad Offshore and Netherlands-based SBM Offshore have agreed to order a newbuild multi-purpose deepwater installation and construction vessel, with targeted delivery in the first half of 2029.

The parties have formed a joint venture company that has entered into a letter of intent with a selected shipyard for the construction of the vessel.

The vessel will be owned by a newly established joint venture, in which Solstad Offshore will hold a 50.1 per cent ownership interest and SBM Offshore 49.9 per cent. Solstad will act as ship manager.