Vineyard Wind receives authorisation for tower and nacelle installation following turbine blade mishap

Additionally, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has issued an updated suspension order that enables Vineyard Wind to resume certain limited additional activities, including the installation of towers and nacelles – components not associated with the blade event that occurred on July 13, 2024. The updated suspension order does not enable further blade installation or power production at this time.

The controlled cutting operations, which took place on Sunday, August 11, and Monday, August 12, have removed a substantial amount of the remaining portions of the damaged blade that pose a risk for further debris falling into the ocean.