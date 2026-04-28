US trades offshore wind leases for $885m oil and gas investments

President Donald Trump's administration said on Monday that it had reached a deal to end two more US offshore wind leases in exchange for $885 million in pledged investments in domestic fossil fuels.

The projects, one in the Atlantic and one in the Pacific, are managed by Ocean Winds, a joint venture between France's ENGIE and Portugal's EDP Renewables.

The announcement comes a month after French energy giant TotalEnergies reached a similar agreement with the Interior Department to redirect $1 billion from offshore wind leases to US oil and gas production. The deals represent a new strategy in Trump's effort to stymie US offshore wind projects, which the president has called ugly, costly and inefficient.