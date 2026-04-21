Engie seeks a way out of US offshore wind leases, in talks for possible refund

French utility Engie is in talks with the Trump administration about a possible refund for its US offshore wind project leases amid the president's opposition to the technology, CEO Catherine MacGregor said on Tuesday.

Engie has paused three offshore wind projects in development and booked impairments for its joint venture Ocean Winds since Trump returned to the White House last year.

"We'll see about these terms, an agreement is possible depending on the discussions," MacGregor said at a press breakfast. French oil major TotalEnergies has already redirected nearly $1 billion (€850 million) from offshore wind leases to US oil and natural gas production.