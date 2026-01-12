US judge to weigh Orsted bid to block Trump halt of $5b wind project

A US judge on Monday will consider a request from Danish energy company Orsted for an injunction against the Trump administration's decision to halt its $5 billion Revolution Wind project off the coast of Rhode Island.

The company's lawsuit is one of several filed by offshore wind companies and states seeking to reverse the Interior Department's December 22 suspension of five offshore wind leases over what it said were national security concerns.

Offshore wind developers have faced repeated disruptions to multi-billion dollar projects under US President Donald Trump, who has said he finds wind turbines ugly, expensive and inefficient.