US cancels four offshore wind leases as proponent trades wind for gas

The Trump administration on Wednesday announced a reimbursement settlement agreement with power project developer Invenergy to terminate four wind leases off the coasts of New York, California and Maine.

The Department of the Interior said in a statement that it will refund $765 million to Invenergy, which will use those funds to develop natural gas power plants in four Midwestern states and geothermal projects in the Western United States.

The deal is one of several the administration has announced this year as part of a wide-ranging effort to stop development of US offshore wind projects, which it regards as costly and inefficient.

President Donald Trump's administration has sought to increase domestic fossil fuel production and scrapped policies that support "clean energy" development.