Seven US states file lawsuit over offshore wind lease cancellation

Seven US states led by New York sued the Trump administration on Tuesday for cancelling a major offshore wind lease off the coast of New York in exchange for a pledge by its owner to invest instead in fossil fuel projects.

The lawsuit in the Washington, DC federal court challenges a March 23 decision by the US Department of the Interior to cancel a lease by a subsidiary of France's TotalEnergies, "reimburse," $795 million to the company, and extract a pledge from the company not to develop new offshore wind projects in the United States.

Total also agreed to spend nearly $1 billion on a Texas LNG plant and on US oil and gas drilling.