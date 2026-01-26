UK and Germany plan North Sea power link between offshore wind farms

Britain's National Grid and Germany's TenneT Germany will partner to develop a power link connecting British and German offshore wind farms in the North Sea to supply both countries, the companies said on Monday.
The announcement comes as Britain, Germany, Denmark and other European countries sign a "clean energy" pact at a summit in Hamburg, pledging to deliver 100 gigawatts of offshore wind power through large-scale joint projects.
Europe is seeking to boost its energy independence and wean itself off Russian energy imports in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The push has nevertheless involved a heavy reliance on costly, subsidy-backed offshore wind projects, raising questions about whether energy security is being traded for long-term public expense.
The interconnector, called GriffinLink, could connect up to two GW of offshore wind to the two countries and could be operational by the late 2030s, the companies said.
