European taxpayers to be battered by 100GW government wind power pledge

Britain, Germany, Denmark and other European countries will sign a "clean energy" pact at a summit in Hamburg on Monday, pledging to deliver 100 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind power through large-scale joint projects, the British Government said.

The agreement comes days after US President Donald Trump stepped up criticism of "green energy", and signals that Western and Northern European governments remain committed to wind power despite the inefficiencies, costs and massive subsidies involved.

"We are standing up for our national interest by driving for clean energy, which can get the UK off the fossil fuel rollercoaster and give us energy sovereignty and abundance," controversial British energy minister Ed Miliband said in a statement.