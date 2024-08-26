Turbine blade failure reported at UK's Dogger Bank offshore wind farm
A blade failure occurred on an installed turbine at the Dogger Bank A offshore wind farm, currently under construction in UK waters, on Thursday, August 22. In line with safety procedures, the surrounding marine area has been restricted and the relevant authorities have been notified.
The Dogger Bank wind farm consortium assured that no one was injured or in the vicinity at the time the damage was sustained.
The consortium partners added that they are working closely with the turbine manufacturer, GE Vernova, which has initiated an investigation into the cause of the incident. Further updates will be issued in due course as more information becomes available.
The partners have not disclosed the exact nature of the turbine blade failure.
GE Vernova was also the manufacturer of the wind turbines at the Vineyard Wind project in the US. Earlier this year, one of the wind turbines in Vineyard Wind's offshore energy area off the coast of Massachusetts suffered blade damage, causing debris to fall into the sea and drift towards nearby beaches.