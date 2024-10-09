TotalEnergies acquires stake in two offshore wind projects in German North Sea
TotalEnergies has entered into an agreement with Germany's RWE to acquire a 50 per cent stake in two offshore wind projects in the North Sea. These two projects, N-9.1 and N-9.2, are located 110 kilometres off the German coast.
The two offshore wind projects were awarded to RWE in August 2024 and have 25-year licenses extendable to 35 years.
TotalEnergies said this acquisition will add to the company's already awarded N-12.1, N-11.2 and O-2.2 concessions. This should enable TotalEnergies to benefit from the synergies of its 6.5GW German offshore wind hub and optimise its construction and operation costs.
Preliminary studies on the marine environment, subsoil, and wind and oceanographic conditions have already been conducted by the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH). This data will help RWE and TotalEnergies to plan the construction of the parks, which are scheduled to be commissioned in 2031 and 2032, respectively.
The N-9.1 and N-9.2 sites are located approximately 110 to 115 kilometres north-west of the island of Borkum on the border with the Dutch Exclusive Economic Zone. The sites are large enough to accommodate offshore wind farms with a total capacity of two GW each.