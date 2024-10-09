TotalEnergies acquires stake in two offshore wind projects in German North Sea

The two offshore wind projects were awarded to RWE in August 2024 and have 25-year licenses extendable to 35 years.

TotalEnergies said this acquisition will add to the company's already awarded N-12.1, N-11.2 and O-2.2 concessions. This should enable TotalEnergies to benefit from the synergies of its 6.5GW German offshore wind hub and optimise its construction and operation costs.