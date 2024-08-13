RWE secures two lease areas following latest German North Sea offshore wind auction

The investment decisions are expected to be taken by 2027 for N-9.1 and 2028 for N-9.2. Subject to the necessary permits, offshore construction could start in 2029 and 2030, with full commissioning planned for 2031 and 2032, respectively.

A total of three areas (N-9.1, N-9.2 and N-9.3) with a total capacity of 5,500 MW were put out to tender in the offshore wind tender in August 2024. The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency carried out preliminary studies for the areas awarded in the auction and collected essential information on the marine environment, the subsoil, and the wind and oceanographic conditions. The data are available to RWE and will be used as a basis for further planning of the wind farms.