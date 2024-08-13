RWE secures two lease areas following latest German North Sea offshore wind auction
German renewables company RWE has been awarded the N-9.1 and N-9.2 sites in the German North Sea in the current offshore wind auction initiated by the German government.
The awarded sites are located approximately 110 to 115 kilometres north-west of the island of Borkum on the border with the Dutch Exclusive Economic Zone. The sites are large enough to accommodate offshore wind farms with a total capacity of 2,000 MW each.
RWE will pay a total bid price of €250 million (US$270 million) for these sites. The company will explore the possibility of developing the offshore projects together with TotalEnergies.
The investment decisions are expected to be taken by 2027 for N-9.1 and 2028 for N-9.2. Subject to the necessary permits, offshore construction could start in 2029 and 2030, with full commissioning planned for 2031 and 2032, respectively.
A total of three areas (N-9.1, N-9.2 and N-9.3) with a total capacity of 5,500 MW were put out to tender in the offshore wind tender in August 2024. The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency carried out preliminary studies for the areas awarded in the auction and collected essential information on the marine environment, the subsoil, and the wind and oceanographic conditions. The data are available to RWE and will be used as a basis for further planning of the wind farms.