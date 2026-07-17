Sweden's Vattenfall halts offshore wind project over lack of profitability

Swedish utility Vattenfall will not go ahead for now with the giant Vidar offshore wind park, one of two given the greenlight by the government this week, because it would not be profitable, CEO Anna Borg said on Friday.

Vidar, off Sweden's coast north of Gothenburg, has the potential to deliver 7.8 terawatt hours of electricity to southern Sweden, where a lack of power has been a big problem for industry.

"Currently, the calculation doesn't add up," Borg said.

"The two main reasons are, first, that there is no transmission grid...offshore in Sweden. Second, electricity prices are too low to justify building new capacity."