Sweden approves two offshore wind farms, rejects 11 over defence concerns

Sweden's government has granted permission for two new offshore wind farms and one onshore project while rejecting several other proposed developments, three ministers said in an op-ed published in Swedish daily Expressen on Thursday.

Fyrskeppet wind farm in the southern Bothnian Sea and the Vidar project in northern Skagerrak could generate up to 19 terawatt hours of electricity annually, Climate Minister Romina Pourmokhtari, Energy Minister Ebba Busch and Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson wrote.

The government also gave the green light to a large onshore wind farm in Markbygden near Pitea.