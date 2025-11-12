Surging costs making offshore wind project unviable, Eneos warns

Eneos Holdings, Japan’s top oil refiner which has been expanding into renewable energy, on Wednesday warned of the surging cost of developing its offshore wind project, with its CEO saying returns were difficult to achieve.

Eneos unit, Japan Renewable Energy, won a government auction to develop the Happo-Noshiro 375-megawatt offshore wind project in Japan’s northern Akita prefecture together with Spain’s Iberdrola and Tohoku Electric Power in March 2024. Construction is set to begin next year, with operations due to start in 2029.