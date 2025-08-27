Mitsubishi confirms exit from wind power projects due to soaring costs

Mitsubishi Corp will withdraw from three Japanese offshore wind power projects because of soaring costs, it said on Wednesday, dealing a blow to Japan's energy security goals and efforts to reduce its dependence on imported fuel.

A Mitsubishi-led consortia won the first state auctions for the three wind farms in Chiba and Akita prefectures in 2021. The farms had projected capacity of 1.76 gigawatts and were set to start operations around 2028 to 2030.

Mitsubishi Chief Executive Katsuya Nakanishi on Wednesday said cost increases had far exceeded projections, including construction prices more than doubling since the 2021 bidding phase.

"We thoroughly examined every possible measure, but compared to our bidding assumptions, costs more than doubled, making even investment recovery impossible," he told a briefing.