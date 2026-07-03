Sumitomo exits Belgian offshore wind projects, JERA Nex BP takes over

Offshore wind energy operator JERA Nex BP has increased its shareholding in two Belgian offshore wind farms after acquiring partner Sumitomo Corporation's stakes in the projects, the company said on Friday.

JERA Nex BP will have full ownership of the 219-megawatt (MW) Northwester 2 offshore wind farm through the purchase of Sumitomo's 30 per cent stake, it said in a statement.

The joint venture between oil major BP and Japan's top power generator JERA also acquired Sumitomo's 39.02 per cent stake in the 165-MW Nobelwind offshore wind farm, raising its stake in that project to 80.1 per cent.