Sumitomo exits Belgian offshore wind projects, JERA Nex BP takes over

Offshore wind energy operator JERA Nex BP has increased its shareholding in two Belgian offshore wind farms after acquiring partner Sumitomo Corporation's stakes in the projects, the company said on Friday.
JERA Nex BP will have full ownership of the 219-megawatt (MW) Northwester 2 offshore wind farm through the purchase of Sumitomo's 30 per cent stake, it said in a statement.
The joint venture between oil major BP and Japan's top power generator JERA also acquired Sumitomo's 39.02 per cent stake in the 165-MW Nobelwind offshore wind farm, raising its stake in that project to 80.1 per cent.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
JERA Nex BP developed, constructed and operates both wind farms from its operations hub in Ostend, Belgium.
Northwester 2 was commissioned in 2020, while Nobelwind was commissioned in 2017 as the second phase of the Belwind offshore wind farm.
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)