German offshore wind lobby begs for site reallocation law as investors begin to lose interest

Germany's Offshore Wind Energy lobby has called for a legal reform to allow developers voluntarily to hand back unused wind farm sites so they can be offered to peers and limit delays, the group said on Wednesday.
The lobby, known as BWO, says up to €50 billion ($58 billion) worth of projects planned for 2023-2025 could be delayed unless the law is changed.
The comments follow a joint report by German Sueddeutsche Zeitung and public broadcaster NDR saying oil majors TotalEnergies and BP have lost interest in their German offshore projects.
The report said the projects have faced deteriorating regulatory conditions, including grid connection delays.
JERA Nex BP, the joint venture between BP and Japan's JERA Co in charge of the German offshore projects, said it continued to assess the options and was, "engaged with stakeholders including the German Government."
TotalEnergies said the company's strategy to develop offshore wind in Germany has not changed.
Last year, TotalEnergies said the grid delays had prompted it to launch a review of concessions obtained since 2023, with a view to engaging in dialogue with the German authorities.
(Reporting by Holger Hansen in Berlin, Stephanie Kelly, Nina Chestney and Shadia Nasralla in London, America Hernandez in Paris and Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt; editing by Barbara Lewis)