German offshore wind lobby begs for site reallocation law as investors begin to lose interest

Germany's Offshore Wind Energy lobby has called for a legal reform to allow developers voluntarily to hand back unused wind farm sites so they can be offered to peers and limit delays, the group said on Wednesday.

The lobby, known as BWO, says up to €50 billion ($58 billion) worth of projects planned for 2023-2025 could be delayed unless the law is changed.

The comments follow a joint report by German Sueddeutsche Zeitung and public broadcaster NDR saying oil majors TotalEnergies and BP have lost interest in their German offshore projects.

The report said the projects have faced deteriorating regulatory conditions, including grid connection delays.