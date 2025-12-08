Subsea 7 unit secures contract for Poland offshore wind project

Subsea 7 has announced the award of a “sizeable” contract to its subsidiary, Seaway 7, by Ocean Winds for the BC-Wind project in Poland.

The BC-Wind offshore site is located approximately 23 kilometres off the Polish coast and comprises 26 wind turbine generators. Seaway 7's scope of work involves the transport and installation of 26 transition pieces and an offshore substation. Offshore activity is expected to commence in 2027.