Subsea 7 unit secures contract for Poland offshore wind project

Subsea 7 has announced the award of a “sizeable” contract to its subsidiary, Seaway 7, by Ocean Winds for the BC-Wind project in Poland.
The BC-Wind offshore site is located approximately 23 kilometres off the Polish coast and comprises 26 wind turbine generators. Seaway 7's scope of work involves the transport and installation of 26 transition pieces and an offshore substation. Offshore activity is expected to commence in 2027.
Stuart Fitzgerald, CEO of Seaway 7, said, “We are looking forward to supporting Ocean Winds on the BC-Wind project and being able to continue contributing to the Polish offshore wind targets with our third contract award in this market.”
Earlier this month, Subsea 7 was also awarded a contract by Ithaca Energy for decommissioning services in the UK North Sea. The said contract covers off-station services for the Alba floating storage unit and the Greater Stella field FPF-1 production facility, located approximately 230 kilometres east of Aberdeen.