Ithaca Energy awards contract for UK North Sea decommissioning to Subsea 7

Subsea7 has announced the award of a contract by Ithaca Energy for decommissioning services in the UK North Sea. The contract covers off-station services for the Alba floating storage unit and the Greater Stella field FPF-1 production facility, located approximately 230 kilometres east of Aberdeen.

According to the company, the contract’s value ranges between $50 million and $150 million in value. The agreed scope of work includes the flushing of subsea pipelines, the provision of diver support vessel services, and seabed clearance operations.