Ithaca Energy awards contract for UK North Sea decommissioning to Subsea 7

Subsea7 has announced the award of a contract by Ithaca Energy for decommissioning services in the UK North Sea. The contract covers off-station services for the Alba floating storage unit and the Greater Stella field FPF-1 production facility, located approximately 230 kilometres east of Aberdeen.
According to the company, the contract’s value ranges between $50 million and $150 million in value. The agreed scope of work includes the flushing of subsea pipelines, the provision of diver support vessel services, and seabed clearance operations.
Project management and engineering will begin immediately at the company's Aberdeen office. Offshore operations are scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2026.
Hani El Kurd, Senior Vice President of UK and Global Inspection, Repair and Maintenance at Subsea7, said, “This award provides an excellent opportunity to further demonstrate the extent of our…decommissioning expertise and our capability in delivering complex, safe and effective solutions.”
He noted the company's longstanding relationship with Ithaca Energy, which began in 2008.