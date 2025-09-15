Struggling Orsted prices rights issue at steep 66.7 per cent discount

Earlier this month, Orsted won shareholder approval for the capital raise, which it needs to help fund US projects thrown into uncertainty.

Existing shareholders will have the right to buy 2.14 new shares for each share they currently own. However, those who do not wish to participate can sell their rights to others.

The company, which currently has 420 million shares outstanding, plans to add 901 million new shares in the rights issue, it said in a prospectus published on Monday. At the heart of its financial struggles are the US projects Sunrise Wind and Revolution Wind.