Cash-strapped Orsted sues Trump administration over project halt

"The stop-work order was issued without statutory authority, lacks any evidentiary basis, and is unlawful," Revolution Wind said in its complaint against US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and other federal defendants.

The suit was filed in US District Court for the District of Columbia. The attorneys general of Rhode Island and Connecticut said they would file their suit in federal court in Rhode Island later on Thursday. It will ask the court to declare the stop-work order unlawful.

"This kind of erratic and reckless governing is blatantly illegal, and we're suing to stop it," Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in a statement.