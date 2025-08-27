RWE CEO says he sees no need for writedowns on major US offshore project

RWE, the world's number two developer of offshore wind, sees no need to write down a 3.0-gigawatt project in the United States, its CEO said, just days after the US government ordered bigger rival Orsted to stop construction on an advanced site.

The so-called Community Offshore Wind project, which RWE owns in a 73 to 27 per cent ownership split with Britain's National Grid, has been put on ice and no investment decision has been taken, Markus Krebber told journalists.