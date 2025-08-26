Mitsubishi to pull out of three offshore wind projects in Japan

In 2021, groups led by Mitsubishi were selected to operate three projects in the Akita prefecture in the north and the Chiba prefecture to the east of Tokyo, with total projected capacity of 1.76 gigawatt (GW) to be launched in 2028-2030.

A Mitsubishi Corp spokesperson told Reuters nothing had been decided, adding that the company is still examining its domestic offshore power projects.

Japan's industry ministry, or METI, could not be immediately reached for a comment.