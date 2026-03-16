Revolution Wind begins power delivery to New England

Revolution Wind has started supplying electricity to the New England regional grid from its offshore site. The 704 MW facility is a joint venture between Skyborn Renewables and Ørsted.

The project is expected by the joint venture to supply enough power for more than 350,000 homes and businesses. These states have entered 20-year, fixed-price agreements (subsidies) with the developer to provide "price certainty and stability" for utility customers.

Wholesale energy costs in New England could decrease by as much as $500 million annually once the project is fully operational, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.