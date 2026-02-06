Orsted cuts debt faster than expected as US offshore wind projects stall

Denmark's Orsted reported sharply higher fourth-quarter cash flow and a bigger-than-expected reduction in debt as the group boosts its balance sheet to navigate US President Donald Trump's clampdown on offshore wind.

Orsted expanded rapidly over the past decade but more recently faced higher costs from supply chain disruption and inflation. It faces regulatory challenges in the US, where Trump has sought to halt several ongoing developments.

A rights issue last autumn along with divestments helped reduce net debt to DKK19 billion ($3 billion) at the end of 2025. This is down from DKK58 billion a year ago and below the DKK31 billion expected by analysts in a company-provided poll.