OPINION | Europe’s offshore wind pact seeks to curb US gas reliance, but faces challenges

European countries have agreed to jointly develop a vast offshore wind network, marking a pivotal step in the region's push to both trim its dependence on US natural gas imports and tackle rising renewable energy costs.

At the North Sea Summit on Monday, ministers from Britain, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Norway signed an agreement to develop 100 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind capacity in shared economic waters. That’s enough to supply more than 50 million households.

The deal builds on a 2023 pledge to construct 300 GW of offshore wind by 2050, conceived after the energy-price shock triggered by Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent disruption of gas flows to Europe. While this latest announcement is years in the making, it lands at a delicate moment for Europe’s relationship with the US, given the recent transatlantic spat over Greenland.

US President Donald Trump’s transactional diplomacy and his pursuit of “energy dominance” have sharpened European concerns about their heavy reliance on US liquefied natural gas (LNG), which replaced most of the volumes previously supplied by Russia.