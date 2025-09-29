Japan’s offshore wind players demand revenue guarantees to stay viable

Developers of offshore wind projects in Japan are seeking to be included in a scheme that could guarantee fixed revenue for up to 20 years - a move that comes after Mitsubishi-led groups walked away from three projects due to soaring costs.

Japan's long-term "decarbonised" capacity auction (LTDA) scheme currently allows bidding by operators of nuclear and gas power plants, hydropower and battery storage projects, as well as solar and onshore wind projects, but not offshore wind projects.