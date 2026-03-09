Japan lands Vestas deal for wind turbine assembly facility

Wind turbine maker Vestas on Monday agreed to cooperate with Japan's industry ministry to establish a nacelle assembly facility in the country by the fiscal year of 2029 and may create a full nacelle production facility a decade later, the ministry said.

Japan wants offshore wind farm capacity to reach 10 gigawatt by 2030 and 45 GW by 2040, and has auctioned around a 10th of targeted capacity, including to RWE, Iberdrola and BP, as it aims to reduce dependence on imported oil and gas.

Japan's offshore wind industry was shake by last year's withdrawal by a Mitsubishi Corp-led group from three offshore wind projects awarded by the government in 2021.