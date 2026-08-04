Jan De Nul connects Nordseecluster offshore wind farms to DolWin Kappa platform

Jan De Nul has completed the works necessary to connect the offshore wind farms Nordseecluster I and II to the DolWin Kappa platform in the German North Sea for transmission system operator Tennet Germany.

As part of the DolWin6 project, Jan De Nul transported, installed and protected three subsea HVAC cables connecting the wind farms to the DolWin Kappa offshore converter station.

The company said that together, these cables will transmit nearly 660 MW of renewable energy, enough to supply more than 800,000 German households with electricity.