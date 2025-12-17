Jan De Nul wraps up installation campaign at Tennet's Dolwin Kappa substation in North Sea

Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables were responsible for design, production, transport, installation and protection of three 155kV HVAC cables with a total length of 37 kilometres. These cables provide a stable connection from the offshore wind farms Nordseecluster One and Two to the offshore converter station DolWin Kappa.

The cable laying vessel Isaac Newton transported the three 155kV cables from Hellenic Cables’ submarine cable plant in Corinth, Greece. The vessel installed the cables between the Tennet offshore convertor station DolWin Kappa and the two offshore wind farm locations of Nordseecluster One and Two.

At crossings with other subsea infrastructures, the vessel installed concrete mattresses.