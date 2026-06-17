Jan de Nul begins turbine installation at France's Dieppe-Le Treport offshore wind farm

Jan de Nul's jackup installation vessel Vole au Vent has successfully installed the first wind turbine at the offshore wind farm Dieppe-Le Tréport in France.

In total, the vessel will install 62 wind turbines, representing a total installed capacity of 496 MW. Jan de Nul said this would be enough to provide renewable energy to approximately 850,000 people every year.

At the end of April, Vole au Vent completed the installation of 61 wind turbines at the Îles d’Yeu et de Noirmoutier offshore wind farm.