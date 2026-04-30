Final turbine installed at Ocean Winds-operated wind farm off France

Earlier this week, Jan de Nul's jackup installation vessel Vole au Vent installed the final of 61 wind turbines at the Îles d’Yeu et de Noirmoutier offshore wind farm in France, developed by EMYN.
This marks the completion of the installation works, with all turbines now operating at full capacity. Jan de Nul said the wind farm will now be able to generate enough renewable electricity to power approximately 800,000 people each year.
The wind farm is operated by Ocean Winds, the 50-50 joint venture formed by French energy companies EDP Renewables and Engie.
In collaboration with SGRE, the crew of Vole au Vent installed the 61 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines between the islands of Yeu and Noirmoutier in the Atlantic Ocean just off the coast of Saint-Nazaire.
The turbine installation works began in May 2025 and were successfully completed on Monday, April 27.
The completion of the Îles d’Yeu et de Noirmoutier wind farm will add 500 MW of capacity to help France achieve its goal of 40 GW of offshore renewable energy output.