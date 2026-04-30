Final turbine installed at Ocean Winds-operated wind farm off France

Earlier this week, Jan de Nul's jackup installation vessel Vole au Vent installed the final of 61 wind turbines at the Îles d’Yeu et de Noirmoutier offshore wind farm in France, developed by EMYN.

This marks the completion of the installation works, with all turbines now operating at full capacity. Jan de Nul said the wind farm will now be able to generate enough renewable electricity to power approximately 800,000 people each year.

The wind farm is operated by Ocean Winds, the 50-50 joint venture formed by French energy companies EDP Renewables and Engie.