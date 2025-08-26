Federal agencies to review offshore wind projects, Kennedy says

"We now have an inter-departmental coalition, a team, which is (Interior Secretary) Doug Burgum and (Commerce Secretary) Howard Lutnick and (Energy Secretary) Chris Wright and (Defense Secretary) Pete Hegseth are all working on this. We're all working together on this issue," Kennedy said.

He then raised the high-profile blade failure a year ago at an offshore wind farm off the coast of Massachusetts, which sent pieces of debris into the ocean that washed ashore on nearby beaches. Kennedy also said offshore wind was expensive and harmful to both the fishing industry and whales.