Exodus of players deepens as Japan renewables face record output curbs

Curtailment of wind and solar power generation in Japan is set to rise to record levels this year due to increased nuclear power use, a Reuters review of industry data showed, exacerbating pain for a sector seeing an exodus of players.

In the years since the 2011 Fukushima disaster prompted a nationwide nuclear shutdown, the world's fifth-largest power producer has gradually restarted some nuclear plants.

Fourteen of 33 commercially available reactors have been restarted, including two that came back online last year. Another received preliminary approval this year for a restart that may not come until 2027.

That has helped cut Japan's fuel costs, particularly expensive fossil fuel imports, and meet rising power demand from chipmakers and data centres. But since nuclear power cannot be easily ramped up and down, grid flexibility has suffered.