EDP Renewables doubles down on US market despite offshore wind exit

Portugal's EDP Renewables will keep the US as its largest investment market despite exiting offshore wind there, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

The world's fourth-largest wind power producer is sticking with its planned €4.5 billion ($5.3 billion) investment in the US over the next three years, announced in November, which accounts for about 60 per cent of its total spending through 2028.

EDPR said in April that Ocean Winds, its 50-50 offshore wind joint venture with France's Engie, had agreed with US authorities to scrap two early-stage projects off New York and California, raising doubts about its commitment to the market.