Despite corporates fleeing sector, Japan pushes ahead with floating wind test centre

Japan aims to start planning a national floating wind test centre next year, a senior industry official said, vowing to pursue a controversial and expensive path of wind power growth despite a recent setback when Mitsubishi quit three projects.

Mitsubishi-led consortia dropped plans last month to build 1.8 gigawatt (GW) in three offshore windmills won in Japan's first major state auction in 2021, dealing a blow to the sector seen as key to cutting dependence on imported fuels, despite the high and skyrocketing costs of wind-derived energy worldwide.

"We must conduct verification tests in Japanese waters as Japan's ocean and weather conditions differ from those in Europe," said Masakatsu Terazaki, Chairman of the Floating Offshore Wind Technology Research Association (FLOWRA).